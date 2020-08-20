GOP Strategist Slams Sarah Palin After She Accuses Him Of Sabotage

Former Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin is lashing out at two GOP operatives who handled her campaign during the 2008 election ― and one of them is biting back.

She then pointed out that both Schmidt and Wallace are connected with MSNBC and called them “Wolves in sheep’s clothing.”

She added, “So, you know, those of us who were kind of victims of what they are capable of, it’s kind of vindication for us, because it’s like ‘See? Told you so! They were never on our team to start with.’”

Tucker Carlson gives Sarah Palin an opportunity to lash out at Steve Schmidt and Nicolle Wallace. She says there was a lot of sabotage going on there. pic.twitter.com/Mw6QCmX3uH — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) August 20, 2020

Schmidt, a member of conservative attorney George Conway’s anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, slammed Palin with sarcasm in response.

In a tweet, he noted how little she has actually done with the high profile she received during the 2008 campaign.

Ok. I can’t help it. It has been 12 years since @NicolleDWallace and I had to deal with her paranoia, pathological lying, profound ignorance, brittleness and insanity. We had to deal with her for 70 days. It has been amazing to watch her soar and prove all her critics wrong https://t.co/hUZMrmBbQf — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 20, 2020

Over the last 12 years. Once she was able to rid herself of the treachery and disloyalty of her staff she soared like an Eagle.... Not — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) August 20, 2020

So far, Palin hasn’t responded to Schmidt’s tweets.

Important conversations are happening now. Add your voice! Join HuffPost Today!