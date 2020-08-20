GOP Strategist Slams Sarah Palin After She Accuses Him Of Sabotage

Former Republican Vice Presidential nominee Sarah Palin is lashing out at two GOP operatives who handled her campaign during the 2008 election ― and one of them is biting back.
On Wednesday, the former governor of Alaska appeared on Tucker Carlson’s show and accused Steve Schmidt and Nicolle Wallace of sabotaging her during the campaign.
She then pointed out that both Schmidt and Wallace are connected with MSNBC and called them “Wolves in sheep’s clothing.”
She added, “So, you know, those of us who were kind of victims of what they are capable of, it’s kind of vindication for us, because it’s like ‘See? Told you so! They were never on our team to start with.’”
Schmidt, a member of conservative attorney George Conway’s anti-Trump group the Lincoln Project, slammed Palin with sarcasm in response.
In a tweet, he noted how little she has actually done with the high profile she received during the 2008 campaign.
So far, Palin hasn’t responded to Schmidt’s tweets.