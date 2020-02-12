Sarah Sanders Says Without Irony That Michael Bloomberg's Language Is 'Offensive'

Cue Alanis Morissette because Sarah Huckabee Sanders just said something that is truly “Ironic.”

The former White House press secretary appeared on Fox News Tuesday night to suggest Michael Bloomberg will face serious problems as he pursues his Democratic presidential candidacy.

“If he continues to rise, he is going to have serious problems with women, with African-Americans,” she said. “His record, his language is offensive and atrocious.”

Sarah Sanders says Bloomberg will have serious problems with Women and African Americans. She also says his language is offensive and atrocious pic.twitter.com/bbokyBmjpI — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 12, 2020

Sanders is correct that Bloomberg faces an uphill battle with both voting groups: his support of the stop-and-frisk policing policy could be a sticking point with Black voters, and he has admitted making disrespectful comments toward women.

But Sanders made her point without a hint of self-awareness ― and without so much as a nod to the problems her former boss has had among both groups of voters, as well as his long history of using coarse, insulting language.

Trump also has been accused of sexual assault multiple times, and has used terms like “horseface,” “lowlife,” and “ugly” to attack women, according to The New York Times. Then there’s that demeaning “Access Hollywood” tape in which Trump bragged that he could grab women “by the pussy” because of his celebrityhood.

To be fair, Sanders isn’t the only former Trump employee who insists on gaslighting Fox News viewers.

On Wednesday, former Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski appeared on the network and claimed with a straight face that the president would never insult a female by calling one a “lying dog-face pony soldier,” as former Vice President Joe Biden did while campaigning in New Hampshire recently (he meant it in jest).

“Can you imagine for one second Donald Trump said that? Every media outlet in the country would be saying he hates women… But hey, it’s Uncle Joe, it’s to be expected,” Lewandowski said.

The Mediaite site noted that Lewandowski apparently forgot that Trump called former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina a “horseface” in 2015 and also used that term for porn actress Stormy Daniels in 2018.