Sarah Sanders Touts False Claim That FBI 'Ambushed' Michael Flynn

On the day of former national security adviser Michael Flynn’s sentencing for lying to the FBI, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders made a last-ditch effort to promote the false narrative that he was entrapped by the feds.

“The FBI broke every standard protocol that they have,” Sanders argued during a Fox News appearance Tuesday, claiming “they threw FBI protocol out the window for one reason and one reason only ― because it was the Trump administration and they thought they could, and they thought they could get away with it.”

Flynn, who pleaded guilty last year to making false statements to investigators heading up special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, has been defended extensively by his legal team, which suggested he was caught in a perjury trap because he wasn’t explicitly told it was a crime to lie.

That myth holds no water and has been denied by the special counsel, who contends that such a warning was unnecessary for someone in Flynn’s position. The president’s supporters, however, continue using the spin to discredit Mueller’s work and argue that Flynn is a victim rather than a guilty party.

Sanders continued to embrace that storyline Tuesday, citing “a lot of concern” on the part of the White House “for how this was conducted.”

“We’re arguing that he was certainly ambushed and that the FBI, that we know, had clear political bias. We’ve seen that time and time again,” she added.

The press secretary also asserted that Flynn was “convinced” not to have a lawyer present, a point which has already been dismissed by prosecutors who’ve noted he voluntarily chose to engage in interviews with investigators on his own, absent counsel.