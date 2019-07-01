Sarah Huckabee Sanders left her position as White House press secretary last week, but you wouldn’t know it from her most recent tweet.

Huckabee Sanders attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Twitter Sunday, continuing the fierce defense of President Donald Trump that defined her tenure as press secretary.

“[Ocasio-Cortez] is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY,” Huckabee Sanders wrote. “Thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump.”

Phoning it in @AOC is wasting your time on Twitter while destroying jobs in NY. @realDonaldTrump & @IvankaTrump actually created millions of new jobs and continue to make the US stronger on the global stage but thank you for reminding Americans everyday why they elected Trump. https://t.co/uGN4GXgAsC — Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) July 1, 2019

Her tweet came in response to Ocasio-Cortez’s criticism of the president’s decision to bring his daughter, Ivanka Trump, to the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, which brought together leaders from across the globe.

“It may be shocking to some, but being someone’s daughter actually isn’t a career qualification,” Ocasio-Cortez said after a video surfaced showing an awkward interaction between Trump’s eldest daughter and a number of world leaders. “The US needs our President working the G20. Bringing a qualified diplomat couldn’t hurt either.”

Huckabee Sanders’ time at the White House was defined by verbal attacks on journalists and a defense of the president that often meant standing by his lies.

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed that Huckabee Sanders lied to reporters in 2017 about former FBI director James Comey’s firing. She falsely told the public that the FBI had “lost confidence” in Comey, later admitting that the claim had been fabricated.

On another occasion, Huckabee Sanders tweeted a doctored video from the far-right conspiracy website InfoWars to justify a White House ban on CNN reporter Jim Acosta.

Since stepping down from her position, Huckabee Sanders is considering a run for governor in her home state of Arkansas — a move which Trump has openly supported. If she launches a campaign, she will likely work closely with the president once again.