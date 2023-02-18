What's Hot

EntertainmentFox News the daily showSarah Silverman

Supercut Highlights 1 Fox News Tactic To Outrage Viewers

“If you’re wondering why you are so angry all the time, it’s not a coincidence," said "Daily Show" guest host Sarah Silverman.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

“The Daily Show” guest host Sarah Silverman this week highlighted just one way in which Fox News gets its viewers all angry.

During a segment examining what’s making Americans reportedly more divided than ever, Silverman noted how “all the major cable news networks rile you up but no one is better at it than Fox News.”

She aired a supercut of Fox personalities promising their next story will: “Get you fired up this morning; make your blood boil; piss you off; enrage you; make you sick” and more…

Silverman also highlighted the role social media platforms and politicians are playing in sowing discord.

“If you’re wondering why you are so angry all the time, it’s not a coincidence,” she said. “The system is designed to provoke you.”

Watch the full video here:

