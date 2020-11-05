Sarah Silverman Tries To Make Nice With Fox News Watchers

As the Election Day aftermath became increasingly contentious, Sarah Silverman attempted to reach out to followers of conservative media. But her conciliatory words might not land the way she intended. (Watch the interview above.)

Jimmy Fallon talked with the Democrat-supporting comedian on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday about her canceled Hulu series “I Love You, America.” Noting that the show shared different viewpoints, the host asked Silverman for her biggest takeaway from it.

“My biggest takeaway is one-on-one, we are not that different,” she replied. “It’s just that half the country is getting their news from someone who is saying don’t trust what you’re seeing and don’t trust what you’re hearing. Only get your news from me.”

“I don’t like liars but I have empathy for the lied-to,” she continued. “And they really aren’t different from us. We all don’t like feeling judged, don’t like being condescended to. It makes our porcupine needles go up. The only thing that makes us open is like gestures of care or just, like, connecting. There is always something to connect about.”

Silverman did not name names but we could hazard a guess or two about the sources she was talking about.

Incidentally, Fox News was by far the top viewing choice for election night coverage, according to Nielsen figures reported by the Los Angeles Times.

