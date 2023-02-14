What's Hot

‘Daily Show’ Guest Host Sarah Silverman Proves Fox News ‘Really F**king Hates Me’

She also explains why right-wingers feel so strongly about her.
Ed Mazza

Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Comic/actor Sarah Silverman kicked off her week as guest host of “The Daily Show” by showing off some of her bona fides.

Specifically, a supercut video of Fox News hosts and guests, past and present, as well as others in right-wing media constantly attacking her.

“These right-wing people really fucking hate me!” she noted.

Then she guessed why they might feel so strongly.

“What am I, a gender-neutral bathroom over here? What am I, a Starbucks cup that just says ‘happy holidays’ over here? What am I, a grown woman with an opinion?” she asked, then realized it was the last one. “Oh, yeah, that’s probably it.”

See her full Monday night monologue below:

