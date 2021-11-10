Comedian Sarah Silverman just slayed her promotion of “Santa Inc.” on “Late Night.” (Watch the video above.)

The former “I Love You, America” star chatted on Tuesday with host Seth Meyers about voicing an ambitious elf in the HBO Max animated comedy series about the business of Christmas. The two discussed the prominent role Jews have played in writing Christmas songs and in making “Santa Inc.,” which features Seth Rogen as Santa.

Advertisement

Silverman then opined on the true meaning of Christmas.