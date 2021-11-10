Entertainment

Sarah Silverman's Got Jesus Jokes For Christmas On 'Late Night', Oy Vey!

The comedian promoted her "Santa Inc." comedy series and worked in some funny one-liners about the true meaning of the holiday.
Comedian Sarah Silverman just slayed her promotion of “Santa Inc.” on “Late Night.” (Watch the video above.)

The former “I Love You, America” star chatted on Tuesday with host Seth Meyers about voicing an ambitious elf in the HBO Max animated comedy series about the business of Christmas. The two discussed the prominent role Jews have played in writing Christmas songs and in making “Santa Inc.,” which features Seth Rogen as Santa.

Silverman then opined on the true meaning of Christmas.

“At its core it’s about the birth of the nicest Jewish boy ever,” she cracked. “The only disagreement maybe is Jews are disappointed that he became a messiah and not a doctor.”

