'Daily Show' Guest Sarah Silverman Rips Nikki Haley's Love For 1 Hateful Pastor

Controversial pastor John Hagee delivered the invocation at the event for Haley, who told the South Carolina crowd that she wants to be like Hagee when she “grows up.”

Hagee has previously backed former President Donald Trump and late Sen. John McCain. McCain rejected the pastor’s endorsement after his Hitler comments resurfaced in 2008.

Silverman mocked Haley for her public praise of Hagee on Thursday.

“Oh, Pastor Hagee, I hope one day I can appreciate Hitler as much as you do,” Silverman joked.

“Right now my appreciation of Hitler is like here. I want to get it up, get it up to about here,” she continued with a raised-hand salute.

She added: “Sure, this guy thinks the Holocaust is good and that’s not good but on the bright side, he does believe it happened. You know, you got to take the Ws where you can.”

