People Are Laughing At The Name Of This $9 Product On Amazon, But It's Wildly Popular

“Okay so I bought these for two reasons.

1. POOP LUNCH

2. Good reviews

These lashes are gorgeous. They look natural.I have no complaints*! Buy them.

I’m too lazy to upload a photo where I’m not making a goofy face.

*Disclaimer - my only complaint is that there was no fun POOP LUNCH paraphernalia. Best company name ever and no fun sticker or anything? Bummer.” — Kelly J Morrison

“I have bought these at least 17 times in the last year because I am absolutely obsessed with the Foxy style lashes. These are the only lashes that have complimented my eye shape in the best way and given me that flirty, girly, date night sultry eye look that I love. I clip the lashes as cluster lashes and apply them with lash glue bond/seal and they last me for over a week+ even with washing my face, showering, gym time etc. obsessed is such an understatement. If they ever stop making these lashes I will pass away.” — Stephanie A Flores

“these are my go to eyelashes for when I want to be a little bit more dramatic. They’re very full and wispy… and also reusable They go well with almond shaped eyes (which people suggest that with almond shaped eyes, you use cat eye eyelashes)and sometimes I’ll cut maybe two lashes off at the end so that they fit my eye width and not poking me in my inner corners. I would say they’re very fluffy and thick. They look like a fresh set of individual eyelashes. C/D CURL. You can still wear eyeshadow with it if you want a more extra look. You can also wear them alone.” — Jjuut

“Kay so…. Poop lunch…. They eat. Idk” — Emily