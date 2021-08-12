Sarah Silverman Spots The Saddest Part Of Rudy Giuliani's Cameo Money Grab

“Can you really put a price on a future convicted felon accidentally farting on camera for your niece’s quinceanera?” Silverman asked. “You can: It’s $275! That’s right, for the price of parking at Disneyland, you can get a message from the vampire who held a press conference next to a dildo store.”

But Silverman also spotted what she called the saddest part: “It says he responds within 10 hours.”

Giuliani’s attempt at a payday comes amid reports of financial woes, due in part to legal problems, including a federal investigation and a $1.3 billion lawsuit.

His old friend Trump, a billionaire, has so far shown no signs of stepping in to help.

See Silverman’s full monologue below: