'Succession' Actor Sarah Snook Announces Arrival Of Baby In Head-Turning Photo

Sarah Snook announced Monday that she had welcomed her first baby in the cutest, slyest way imaginable.

The “Succession” star’s Instagram featured a photo taken from behind showing her watching Sunday’s series finale next to a tiny head.

“I just watched the final episode of the final season of something that has changed my life,” she wrote in the caption. “And now, my life has changed again. Thank you for all the love and support.”

Snook, who played Shiv Roy in the HBO series about a feuding corporate family, announced in March on the red carpet at the season premiere that she and husband Dave Lawson were expecting.

The Australian actor joked she wouldn’t be gleaning parenting advice from the show. “I don’t think the Roy family are a paragon of family values,” she said. “I don’t think we can really be looking to them for guidance.”

Outlets ran with Snook’s clever Insta post with the baby’s head. HuffPost didn’t immediately hear back from Snook’s reps.