What's Hot

Conservative Pundit Can't Define ‘Woke’ During Interview About Her Book On Wokeness

Adele Says Shakira’s Ex ‘Is In Trouble’ After Iconic Diss On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Georgia Grand Jury Says It Heard Another Taped Call Of Trump Pressuring Official

Stormy Daniels Meets With Prosecutors Probing Trump Hush Money Payments

Republicans Accept No Blame For Bank Failures After They Voted To Deregulate Banks

Oscar Winner Seems To Shade Harry Styles’s Comments On Privilege — And People Love It

What Does 'OK' Actually Stand For?

School Barred From Sports Matches After Refusing Game With Trans Athlete

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

Minnesota GOP State Sen. Votes Against Free School Lunch, Says He's Never Met Hungry Kids

Oscars Producer Explains Jimmy Kimmel's Pronunciation Of Rihanna In His Monologue

Brooke Shields Says Hollywood Executive Sexually Assaulted Her Decades Ago

ScienceFloridaMexicoGulf of Mexico

Giant Seaweed Blob Takes Aim At Florida, Mexico Beaches

Blooms of foul-smelling, health-threatening sargassum have been getting bigger and more damaging.
Nick Visser

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

A giant blob of brown seaweed may soon settle along swaths of beaches in Florida and across the Gulf of Mexico, scientists warn, fouling popular tourist destinations for months.

The seaweed — a type of leafy, floating algae called sargassum — usually spends most of the year bobbing in a 5,000-mile-wide mass across the Atlantic Ocean. The sargassum is generally beneficial while out at sea, providing food and breeding grounds for a variety of species, including fish, sea turtles and marine birds.

The true peril of sargassum comes when it washes ashore. The seaweed begins to rot after a few days on land, releasing hydrogen sulfide gas that smells like rotten eggs and leaving behind brown sludge that can foul beaches for weeks. Hydrogen sulfide can threaten human health, and the sheer amount of seaweed can be too much for local crews to deal with.

Parts of the Yucatán Peninsula in Mexico were shrouded in an estimated 200 tons of sargassum earlier in March, prompting warnings of “excessive” levels of seaweed near the popular Playa del Carmen. Officials warned some beaches were at risk of 3 feet of seaweed accumulation in a week, with no signs of the sargassum diminishing as summer approaches.

A worker uses a shovel to remove sargassum seaweed from the shore of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
A worker uses a shovel to remove sargassum seaweed from the shore of Playa del Carmen, Mexico, Wednesday, May 8, 2019.
via Associated Press

Media in Key West also reported far earlier than normal sargassum deluges last week.

Past blooms have prompted a state of emergency in the Virgin Islands and fouled islands across the Caribbean, and they’re only getting bigger every year.

Scientists first noted the supercharged seaweed rafts in 2011. Some researchers hypothesize they may be getting bigger as runoff from fertilizer and agricultural waste flows into the ocean in greater amounts.

“These blooms are getting bigger and bigger, and this year looks like it’s going to be the biggest year yet on record,” Brian Lapointe, a research professor at Florida Atlantic University, told The New York Times. “This is quite early to see this much, this soon.”

Large stretches of sargassum are currently floating in the northern Caribbean and near the east of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

The University of South Florida, which monitors the annual seaweed bloom, is predicting 2023 will be a “major” sargassum year, upending tourists’ plans and threatening coastal ecosystems.

Scientists said they expect the sargassum scourge to become the new normal.

Go To Homepage
Nick Visser - Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Senior Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community