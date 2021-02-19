Sasha Calle Has Been Cast As The First-Ever Latina Supergirl For Upcoming 'Flash' Film

Sasha Calle, best known for her appearances on the soap opera “The Young and the Restless,” will be the first Latina actor to portray the DC Comics character Supergirl.

Calle, who is of Colombian descent, will be introduced to audiences in “The Flash,” which will be released on Nov. 4, 2022 and stars Ezra Miller as the scarlet superhero, as well as Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, who play two different versions of Batman from alternate universes.

The 25-year-old actor’s ecstatic reaction when she learned the news of her casting was captured by “The Flash” director Andy Muschietti, who screen-recorded their video chat and posted it to social media.

“Can you fly?” Muschietti asked a confused Calle in the footage.

“If you need me to,” Calle said.

“Well then maybe you’ll need this,” Muschietti said, pulling the iconic Superman outfit into frame. “You’re Supergirl.”

Calle, a Daytime Emmy nominee for her work on “The Young and the Restless,” was among more than 425 actors who auditioned for the part over Zoom, Deadline reported.

“The talent pool was truly amazing and it was very hard to make a decision, but we finally found an actress who was destined to play this role,” Muschietti told Deadline.

Supergirl — the younger cousin of the Man of Steel — has been played by Helen Slater in a 1984 film and Melissa Benoist, who currently fills the role on the TV series that premiered on CBS in 2015 before moving to the CW.