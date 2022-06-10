Barack And Michelle Obama Celebrate Sasha's Birthday With Adorable Throwback Photos

Barack and Michelle Obama each took a moment this week to celebrate their daughter Sasha’s 21st birthday on social media.

On Friday, the former president shared a throwback photo on his social media platforms that showed him holding his younger child as a baby.

“I have loved watching you grow into the intelligent, beautiful, and caring young woman you’ve become,” he wrote. “And no matter how old you get—you’ll always be my baby girl. Look at those cheeks!”

Michelle Obama followed suit with a similarly heartwarming image of Sasha’s infant days.

“My baby has grown into a beautiful, independent, compassionate, highly capable young woman,” the former first lady tweeted. “But you will always be my littlest pea.”

Sasha, whose full name is Natasha, is currently a student at the University of Southern California. She’s rumored to be dating Clifton Powell Jr., who is the son of “Ray” actor Clifton Powell.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in April, Michelle Obama touched on how Sasha and older sister Malia, 23, had transitioned to young adulthood after their eight years in the White House.

“I listened to what my mother said when she was raising us,” she explained. “She said: ‘I’m not raising babies, I’m raising real people to be out in the world.’ And I kept that in mind with the girls.”