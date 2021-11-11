Sassy Christmas Tree Farm Goes Full 'Magic Mike' In Viral Video

A tree farm in Utah is turning Christmas magic into something that looks more akin to “Magic Mike” with a sassy viral video.

“I happen to just be driving down the road and that song came on and I thought, we oughta do a dance to that,” Derek Peterson, owner of Peterson Tree Care in Elk Ridge, told Fox 13.

Peterson said his workers weren’t really into it during the rehearsals until one pulled off some pole-dancer moves.

“It was kind of that moment we knew we had something special,” he said.

The company originally recorded the video last year and posted it to Facebook and Instagram to celebrate selling all of their trees in just 11 days.

The video received a few thousand views at the time. Now, it’s going viral on TikTok, where two versions of the video have received more than 3 million views combined ahead of the company’s Nov. 22 tree lot opening.

Although there have been reports of possible Christmas tree shortages this year, those inside the industry said that’s not quite the case.

“We’ve never run out of Christmas trees in the U.S.,” Tim O’Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association, told HuffPost last month. “The supply of trees has become tighter though.”