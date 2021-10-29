Satanists Win Hell Of A Fight Over School District Dress Code

In a surprise twist on religious freedom, Satanists raised a stink over a Pennsylvania school district’s ban on any attire “satanic in nature” — and won the battle.

“The idea that a public school — which really isn’t a place for religion to begin with — would allow all but one religion is just so obviously unfair and unconstitutional,” Joseph Rose, founder of the group Satanic Delco, told ABC affiliate WPIV-TV in Philadelphia. (Check out the video above.)

After a month of calls and emails to officials of the Rose Tree Media School District, about 13 miles west of Philadelphia, the dress code was changed to remove the phrase regarding satanic attire, whatever that might be.

Although there was no specific “complaint or concern brought forward by any student, parent, or resident, we will remove this language from our current dress code information in the student handbook,” said a statement from the district.

Rose has launched a similar campaign against the Garnet Valley School District’s ban on clothing and gear with satanic or “cult-ish” imagery.

Members of Satanic Delco don’t actually worship Satan but instead focus on science and rationality — and compassion, according to its website.

“We are satanists. We’re your neighbors. We make you coffee, we teach your kids,” notes a statement on the website.