Fox News Guest And Satanist Has Hell Of A Good Time Trolling Outlet Over Lawsuit

The devil made him do it. (Watch the video below.)

The co-founder of The Satanic Temple on Tuesday ribbed Fox News host Lawrence Jones about the channel’s massive lawsuit settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

Lucien Greaves appeared on the right-wing channel after a federal judge ruled the After School Satan Club sponsored by Greaves’ organization could proceed on public school grounds despite a Pennsylvania school district’s objections.

Jones asked Greaves about the clubs and the guest mostly declined to answer, he said, because the matter was still in the courts.

“What do you seek to do in schools all across America?” Jones asked.

“Well, I won’t speak to the issues of what we do in school,” Greaves answered. “If we’re gonna have a discussion about litigation that nobody wants to have, I have 787.5 million questions for you.”

That, of course, was the dollar amount Fox News agreed to pay Dominion for repeatedly and falsely claiming that its machines were rigged against Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Jones, who was filling the fired Tucker Carlson’s time slot while the network decides on a new host, pressed on about the temple’s philosophy, and Greaves said it was advocating freedom from religious superstition. (The Satanic Temple says on its website that it is “non-theistic” and “non-supernaturalist.”)

Asked by Jones whom he would endorse for president, Greaves replied: “Well, as a spokesperson for a religious organization, I certainly would not endorse any politician whatsoever ... I think churches should start shutting their mouths when it comes to politics as direct as endorsing particular candidates.”

Greaves jabbed at the right-wing channel and its fallen prime-time star before the interview.