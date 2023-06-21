35 Products That’ll Satisfy Your Shopping Itch

Popular items from this list:
A set of divided snack serving bowls
These are also dishwasher- and microwave-safe! Jarratt Industries
is an Arkansas-based small business established in 2008 that specializes in unique home, kitchen, and outdoor products. Promising review:
"Bought these bowls for our RV but loved them so much we have some for our house, too. Great for dipping. We love chicken wings; we'll put ranch in one side and buffalo in the other. Seafood = tartar in one side, cocktail in the other. Ketchup and mustard for corn dogs. The list goes on and on!" — Keith Earl
And a super clever two-sided travel cup
Promising review:
"You NEED this. This product is AMAZING. When I run errands, I hate bringing both a water bottle and coffee tumbler. This product solves that issue. I ran it through my dishwasher to clean it, and the plastic didn’t morph at all. 10/10 recommend!" — Megan Huffman
A cute lil' octopus-shaped blackhead remover to gently scrub away excess sebum
Promising review:
"This little guy is awesome! I noticed a difference after the first use. And with every use, my pores and skin look and feel SOOOO much better, seriously... Try this out and see for yourself." — J green
A bottle of Wet & Forget shower cleaner
Promising review:
“I have well water. Something in my well water reacts with copper plumbing and turns my shower tiles blue. Since my bathroom color scheme isn't on the blue spectrum, this is problematic. The well water also causes the shower glass to film up quickly. I've tried dozens and dozens of cleaners and scrubbed till my arms ached trying to get ahead of the blue and scumminess
. My ambition in life is NOT to be a full time bathroom scrubber! I saw this stuff on a professional house cleaner's TikTok (sorry, don't remember which one) and thought 'what the heck, might as well give it a try.'
Oh my goodness, the first day after my shower I sprayed this stuff all over and walked away. The next morning there was a NOTICEABLE reduction in the blue and the glass looked clearer too. Day two, sprayed again and walked away. The next morning the blue was gone except for a few spots on the floor tile and the glass looked amazing. Day three I sprayed the remaining spots and the next morning the shower practically looked new. NO SCRUBBING AT ALL!!!! This is my new favorite shower cleaner.
The ONLY con I have is that it makes me sneeze while I'm spraying from inside the shower, but I can live with that.” — L. J. Petillo
A revitalizing hair protein treatment for conditioning and repairing
Promising review:
"If you suffer from dry and damaged hair this is a must! I usually don’t write reviews.
Honestly, I don’t write them at all but I just wanted to let you know this product is worth it. I’ve had dry and damaged hair for years due to coloring, weather, and bad care. I saw a post about this product and decided to give it a try. This is my second day using it and I see a huge difference! My hair is so soft, the ends feel healthy, it doesn’t feel like I’m touching hay anymore
. This is a must! I washed my hair with shampoo and conditioner, dried it with a towel, and waited about 5–10 minutes before putting the product. Let the product do its magic for about 25 minutes, then washed it and let it air dry. I strongly recommend buying this!" — Diego Jimenez
A pet hair remover
Promising review:
"I've had it in my possession for like two hours and I've cleaned everything. The couch, the blinds, the cat tree pad, the chair; I'm obsessed. I feel like this thing should win an award for being so awesome.
I feel like it should be in raffle baskets and giveaways and silent auctions for every event that highlights 'things cat people need.' It's better than those sticky rollers, it's better than the one-directional velvet wand thing that I always use the wrong way. It's the best." — Meowser
A double hammock that comes with a stand
Promising review:
"This is hands-down the best purchase I have made in YEARS. I use this hammock as my bed replacement and I have never looked back. As a matter of fact, I still snuggle in every night and have myself a little contented sigh of GRATITUDE because I KNOW I will sleep well. I don't mean sleep like a baby (right!) I mean sleep like a teenager at noon: mouth open, drooling, and totally OUT." — Dawn Grubb
A super-hydrating (and super splurge-worthy) Alpyn Beauty moisturizer
It's also fragrance-free and cruelty-free.Promising review:
"Older, sensitive skin here. I love this cream. Skin improved quickly. Very helpful for minor sun damage. Goes on smoothly. Absorbs quickly. I dd not experience any flushing or redness, which has been an issue with other products." — TreefrogsGA
Dolphin Hat
is a small business whose mission is to create easy-to-learn games that are fun for the whole family.Promising review:
"Seriously, you need this game! We've played from ages 11–60+ with three to five players in many different settings. You'll laugh and laugh, guaranteed.
We play this at home for family game nights, give it as gifts, and take on trips for fun evenings of hanging out. Each player will develop a unique style of playing and there will be goofy strategizing against the player who always seems to win. This inevitably ends in at least one player laughing so hard that they can't keep up and then the chain reaction starts. Always a great hit!" — SKK
Burn After Writing — self-reflection journal with an amazing twist
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent Helm
A flexible adjustable mister
The mister will cool the surrounding area by 20 degrees, and it comes with an interchangeable flower-shaped misting head for a fun, whimsy detail.Promising review:
"Works exactly how I want it to. Provides a fine, cool mist on the patio, allowing us to enjoy the backyard until sunset without breaking a sweat.
Easy to set up. It was out of the box and cooling us off within minutes." — Debra L. Kusek
A reparative K-beauty snail mucin essence
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this product!!
I recently added it to my daily skincare routine and I see and feel a tremendous difference. My face feels more supple and very hydrated.
I suffer from dry skin and this has helped me transform my skin." — Pia
A cool 3D digital clock if you have difficulty reading the small-ish font on "regular" clocks
Check out a TikTok of the clock
in action. Promising review:
"Love this clock! We originally got it for the office but decided to hang it above the bathroom mirror, so it serves as a night-light, as well! We love it (my wife especially) and we definitely recommend it to other buyers! Did we mention it tells the date and temperature, too? :)" — Kevin Millard-Smead
A Solawave red light therapy wand because it provides four treatments in one
Solawave
is an LGBTQ-owned small biz based in Los Angeles.
BuzzFeed writer Amanda Davis
loves this wand:
"This. gadget. is. worth it! 👏🏾 Using the Solawave was my first time introducing red light therapy into my skincare routine and the difference in my hyperpigmentation is honestly mind blowing. The tone of my face is much more even and the dark circles around my eyes have nearly disappeared.
Essentially, it's like a mix of a jade roller (which I already love using anyway) and an LED mask in one...with microcurrent/vibration therapy, too. You can apply the specific Solawave activating serum
or any conductive gel of your choice (I use a different one, myself!) and it will really
absorb the benefits when used with the wand. I only use it once every other day (at night) and it's super relaxing. My skin is always ✨glowing✨ the next day!"
A set of TikTok-famous checkered cosmetic bags
Promising review:
"I bought these because of the famous TikTok video. All I have to say is that they are sooo cute. Great quality. And perfect size. I 100% recommend." — angelina
A Crack'em egg cracker and spoon rest
Crack'em
is a veteran-owned small business established in 2013 that specializes in family-friendly kitchen accessories.
Check out a TikTok of the egg cracker
in action. Promising review:
"I absolutely cannot believe I'm doing this. I got this because I am ALWAYS having to pick out the shell when I crack an egg, whether for breakfast or my baking. Since buying this, I have cracked dozens of eggs without ANY shells in it. To say I am happy is an understatement.
If you don't have one you should rush to get one. We are going to get them for wedding gifts when we know that the couple loves to do their own cooking. Kudos to whoever thought of this. It works perfectly, every time.
" — Edwin Myers
A set of affordable noise-reducing wireless Bluetooth earbuds that are water resistant
These come with a wireless charging case that provides up to 45 hours of charge (with the earbuds able to play for 10 hours with each full charge). Promising review:
"Five stars all the way around! I am loving everything about these earbuds!
One of the best features about these is NO CORDS!! I have really long, thick hair and my previous Bluetooth earbuds had the wire connecting them and it was constantly getting in the way or tangled in my hair. They look nice, the case is great, they are very comfortable to wear, and the sound quality is fantastic. I can really hear the bass!
I like that I can use the earbuds separately as I wear them at work for background music and get a full day out of the batteries by swapping them. I have used them for a couple of calls and the person on the other end had no issues hearing me or with background noise so that's a definite win! The noise cancellation is great, maybe too good;
even if I pause my music when talking to someone, I still sometimes have to take the bud out to be able to hear them properly but not a big deal. It's great to drown everyone else out at the gym. My boyfriend was super impressed with them as well when I let him listen. He guessed they were double the price. I am very happy with this purchase!
" — Elizabeth Good
A magnetic bobby pin holder
Promising review:
"TikTok made me buy this!! 100% worth it. Makes storing my bobby pins so easy." — Cindy
A cute pickle wine stopper
Check out a TikTok of the pickle wine stopper
in action!Promising review:
"I bought this pickle wine stopper for my nephew and his partner. It keeps air out of the bottle with a snug fit and it cleans up easily after use. The fact that they love 'pickle' anything is an added bonus!" — Cynthia
A darling clementine-shaped hanging bird feeder
Promising review:
“I rarely write product reviews but this has far exceeded my expectations. I saw my first ever Oriole a few weeks ago. He was here and then gone. Decided to get a feeder. I was unsure how this would work. I bought two. Put out the oranges and put grape jelly in the cups. Day one: Nothing. But on the second day I had tons! Every day since I have had at least 7–14 birds and am going through a ton of grape jelly.” — Amazoncustomer
An herb savor pod
Promising review
: "I use fresh herbs all the time. Too often they go bad before I finish them. I’ve tried multiple things to try to help them last longer to no avail.
I bought fresh basil a week and a half ago. I immediately used a bit, then put them in this handy-dandy container. I changed the water once. Last night, I decided to make a little fresh pesto with the basil I had left. It was in perfect condition, and the pesto was amazing! Every kitchen needs at least one or two in it. I’m buying them for my daughter-in-law who also uses a lot of fresh herbs.
She’s the gadget queen, so I know she’s going to love them." — Treese
A "flaming" humidifier
Check out a TikTok of the flaming humidifier
in action.Promising review
: "I like how this diffuser kind of looks like a mini fireplace and it’s perfect for winter. I also like how long the water of this diffuser lasts — I always add my favorite essential oil in it when I go to sleep every night without worrying it will run out of water. I used to have insomnia and it helped me to sleep through the night with my relaxing essential oil scent,
and it also worked as a humidifier." — Benny
A belted cordless vibrating heating pad
Promising review:
"Oh my god. This might be the best thing I have ever bought. It gets so incredibly warm.
You do need to wear it over clothes to prevent burns but as someone who never finds any heat pack warm enough the lowest setting is exceptionally hot. As someone who has really bad menstrual cramps and chronic constipation this little belt does it all.
The heat is so soothing and adjustable and heats up so fast. The vibration is my favorite part.
It helps so much with trapped gas and bloating pains, and can even move things along if you’re having a hard time using the bathroom.
The various patterns and heat combinations allow this to be truly customizable to however you feel at the time and it’s fantastic. Absolutely worth every cent."
— Chloe
A darling cloud-shaped magnetic key holder
I have this mounted in my entryway and it is so dang cute and useful.Promising review:
"So, yes, TikTok made me buy this, but so far I really like it. It's obviously very adorable and offers a charming spot to keep my keys that works with my entryway. I'm really surprised by how strong the hold is for such a small object — I carry my car fob and a few keys and so far it's holding strong.
I hung it with Command strips to avoid any potential damage to the wall and I will say make sure it's level as the hold is not so good on an angle (but that was from the original in-hand testing). Definitely recommend and for the price, I'm very tempted to get one for my at-work office
." — D. Carter
A whimsical squiggly mirror
Check out a TikTok of the squiggly mirror
in action here. Promising review
: "This mirror is so cute! I'm pretty sure most of us don't have thousands to spend on the full-length Ultrafragola mirror
but this is a great purchase to get a little of that vibe into your home. The mirror quality is pretty good, I don't look distorted when I look at myself. It's a little smaller then I hoped but it's exactly as expected for the price. I keep it as decor on my nightstand and it's so cute
." — veronica
A set of fade-resistant flower magnets because your fridge is looking a little lackluster
Check out a TikTok of the flower magnets
in action. Promising review:
"Just recently purchased a new fridge and wanted to keep it cool and stylish. These little magnets are adorable, they’re colorful, and they brighten my day. I love them and I would definitely gift them to a friend!" — Lisa Reviews
A slim and sleek Echo Auto
Promising review:
"From the moment I plugged it in, it interfaced smoothly with the app. It is just like having my Echo Dot in the car. I have a 2008 truck without satellite radio capability. I was immediately able to access my SiriusXM account through the truck speakers using the aux setting. I have used it every day since I got it." — Cathryn
A cat-shaped shower hair-catcher
Shower Cat is a small business that specializes in making products to prevent shower clogs. Promising review
: "I first saw this product on TikTok and I knew immediately that I needed it.
I just moved into a new apartment and I didn’t want to be how I used to be, where I’d just let hair go down the drain and plug it eventually, or peel it off of the drain after each shower. It works great but I probably need some practice with it. I currently just floss my hair through it so it will hold them and there are a few stray hairs that don’t stick.
I would recommend to anyone who is tired of putting their loose strands of hair on the shower wall." — Cari Schwartzkopf
A powerful warm mist steamer that'll gently open your pores
Promising review:
"This gadget is amazing. It does not take up any space, easy to use, and easy to clean. When you are done steaming your face, it feels incredible. Your pores are opened up and your skin feels soft and clean; it's ready for what products you like to use. It has made a huge difference in my skin in just the few times that I have used it so far." — missusms
A waterproof shower phone holder
Promising review:
"Man oh man, I love this gadget. I saw it on TikTok and I'm so glad I purchased it. The adhesion is impeccable, really strong. The screen cover doesn't fog up. Snaps tightly shut. Works exactly as I hoped." — Logsdon6
A super cool portable sparkling water maker
Each bottle comes with 20 mini CO2 cartridges.Promising reviews:
"I can control what I put in my body and always get the flavors I love. 10 out of 10 do recommend! — Zeusboomer911
"This is super fancy with a modern look. Probably one of the fanciest mini soda makers you can get.
This product works great. Does the job of making soda water within seconds.
We tend to buy bottled plain soda very frequently from supermarkets, and this machine will save a lot of money in the long run.
" — LiveWithTech
An adjustable measuring spoon
Promising review:
“Ingenious! What a great idea to have one adjustable measuring tool. It comes apart into two parts when you need it to for cleaning inside. Measurement marks are notched in, not painted on, so no worry of fading.” — Lee
A small reusable ball with a sticky insert
Promising review
: "I found out about this little gadget on a TikTok video, and I thought I'd give it a try. I usually keep some sort of snack in my purse, and as much as I try to keep the containers sealed and to keep my bags clean, I inevitably end up with those annoying little 'micro-crumbs' at the bottom. As soon as I ordered this ball, I put it straight into my purse, and within a day or two, it was already time to wash it! It picks up a lot for being so small!
" — Sarah Couv
A pair of bar soap grips
Promising review:
"Very good product! I have purchased it for the second time. It allows the soap to hold well in the hand, keeps the countertop neat, and [keeps] the soap dry! This is a great invention and I love love love these little things!" — KINO
A bug bite suction tool from Shark Tank
Promising review:
"I am a magnet for bites of all kinds and carry topical and medicines with me at all times, so I figured this would be a good product to see if it really works. It arrived Monday and Tuesday morning I woke up with a bug bite on my arm, so I used this little tool (three times per the instructions) and immediately after use, it stopped itching! And less than 24 hours later the bite = gone! There is a very faint red mark from using the thing but that is a small price to pay IMO. Bottom line: it’s awesome. I’m carrying it with me everywhere!" — Rebecca