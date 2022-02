Satsuki Fujisawa has a handy way to motivate herself during the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The captain of the Japanese women’s curling team wrote an inspirational message on her, well, hand.

It read: “I’m a good curler. I have confidence. Let’s have fun!”

Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa runs her fingers through her hair and a message to herself written on her hand: "I'm a good curler. I have confidence. Let's have fun!" via Associated Press

Fujisawa’s note was caught on camera Monday during Japan’s 10-2 round-robin victory over China.