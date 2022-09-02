3 More 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Are Leaving Weeks Ahead Of Premiere

Three more members of “Saturday Night Live” are departing from the show. NBC

Three more members of “Saturday Night Live” are departing from the show in what’s turning out to be one of biggest cast shakeups in years.

Variety reported that Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari were all leaving. The latest news comes just weeks ahead of the premiere of the iconic show’s 48th season and on the heels of at least four other cast departures.

Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor and Aristotle Athari are not expected to return for the 48th season of #SNL https://t.co/6PkZM5RzYn — Variety (@Variety) September 2, 2022

Moffat, who joined the show in 2016, may be best known for his portrayals of Eric Trump and Tucker Carlson. Villaseñor, who debuted the same year, brought a wide range of impressions that included everyone from Owen Wilson to Kristen Wiig. Athari was a relative newcomer, making his debut in the 2021-22 season.

Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kate McKinnon and Kyle Mooney have all previously announced that they were leaving. Michael Che, a head writer and an anchor of the “Weekend Update” segment, also suggested he was leaving, but later walked that back and said he’ll return.

The shakeup has led to a sense of flux and maybe just a hint of foreboding as the show approaches its 50th season in 2024-25.

Kenan Thompson, who is about to begin his record 20th season on the show, said in July that ending the whole thing after that milestone “might not be a bad idea.” In addition, show creator Lorne Michaels noted that he may call it a career at that point, saying the 50th season would be “a really good time to leave.”