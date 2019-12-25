“Saturday Night Live” posted a collection of its Christmas songs on Wednesday, just in time for some of you to unwrap presents to classics like “Jingle Barack” and “Santa’s My Boyfriend.”

Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon’s “Bring It On Down To Wrappinville” gets two looks in the anthology ― but another vintage number with Timberlake didn’t make the cut.

How “Dick in a Box” could have been ignored is anyone’s guess, but consider this egregious oversight fixed: