Kenan Thompson's Herschel Walker Is Confident About His Erection On 'SNL'

The goof-ups kept coming with Kenan Thompson’s Senate candidate Herschel Walker in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open just three days before the Georgia vote.

“Walker” joined a group of Republican leaders at the Capitol wringing their hands over his chances, even though he expressed optimism about “this erection.”

He addressed Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Cecily Strong) as “your Highness,” called Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson) “Mr. McDonald,” and admitted there are still “so many” bad things about him people don’t know.

At the end of a long tale of bad things, “Walker” concludes: “Anyway, she didn’t want to keep it, so I drove her down to the Planned Parent Trap.”

When voting by mail was mentioned, “Walker” noted: “You gotta remember, they still gotta count votes by female.”

The Republican brain trust was so rattled they decided to lock Walker in a room — just for a few days.

