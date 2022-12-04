What's Hot

Defeated Election Deniers Seek To Lead Michigan GOP

Nick Cannon Hospitalized After Madison Square Garden Show

FedEx Driver Charged With Murder Of Texas Girl, 7, Who Went Missing Outside Her Home

Republicans Deploy The Buddy System To Save Herschel Walker

Russia Rejects $60-A-Barrel Cap On Its Oil, Warns Of Cutoffs

Charlamagne Slams 'Clown' Kanye West Over 'Dangerous' Behavior

Pelé Responding Well To Treatment For Respiratory Infection

Noodle The 'Bones Day' Pug Dies At Age 14

Netherlands Eliminates U.S. In World Cup 3-1

Man Charged With Threatening Doctor Over Transgender Care

Angela Yee Officially Leaves 'The Breakfast Club' After 12 Years On Radio Show

Ex-RNC Chair Makes Stark Prediction About Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

Comedy
saturday night liveGeorgiaSNLHerschel Walkerkenan thompson

Kenan Thompson's Herschel Walker Is Confident About His Erection On 'SNL'

But he admitted there are still "so many" bad things that people don't yet know about him.
Mary Papenfuss

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

The goof-ups kept coming with Kenan Thompson’s Senate candidate Herschel Walker in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open just three days before the Georgia vote.

“Walker” joined a group of Republican leaders at the Capitol wringing their hands over his chances, even though he expressed optimism about “this erection.”

He addressed Tennessee Sen. Marsha Blackburn (Cecily Strong) as “your Highness,” called Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell (James Austin Johnson) “Mr. McDonald,” and admitted there are still “so many” bad things about him people don’t know.

At the end of a long tale of bad things, “Walker” concludes: “Anyway, she didn’t want to keep it, so I drove her down to the Planned Parent Trap.”

When voting by mail was mentioned, “Walker” noted: “You gotta remember, they still gotta count votes by female.”

The Republican brain trust was so rattled they decided to lock Walker in a room — just for a few days.

Check it out here:

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Mary Papenfuss - Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Trends Reporter, HuffPost

Popular in the Community