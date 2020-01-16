Robert Downey Jr. And Jimmy Fallon Share Their Worst Unaired 'SNL' Sketches

“Saturday Night Live” alumni Robert Downey Jr. and Jimmy Fallon shared their most embarrassing sketches that never made the grade on Wednesday’s broadcast of “The Tonight Show.”

Downey admitted his Suitcase Boy character from his single mid-’80s season on the satirical show was “so not funny, except to me and my weirdo friends.”

Fallon, meanwhile, aired an old bit called “Plate Boy and Cup Boy” that left him sweating. “It’s just the flop sweat is coming back,” he joked.

Check out the clip above.