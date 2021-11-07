'SNL's' New Cast Star James Austin Johnson Totally Nails Blowhard Donald Trump

Not only does “Saturday Night Live’s” James Austin Johnson do a convincing Joe Biden, he totally nailed Donald Trump as the “former and basically current” blowhard president appeared on a mock “Justice With Judge Jeanine” in the cold open.

“I just wanted to congratulate [Virgina Governor-elect] Glenn Youngkin, and mostly myself, on a tremendous victory in Virginia,” said Johnson, capturing both Trump’s relentless arrogance, quirky speech patterns and loop-de-loop trains of thought.

Advertisement

“Oh we love to win, and you know what? You’re gonna see a lot more winning where that came from, let me tell you.” (An extremely uncomfortable Youngkin, played by Alex Mofaft, asks to be taken off the split screen with “Trump,” who’s not having it.)

“You know what? Most people don’t like Glenn, but he’s a wonderful guy, okay?” says Johnson’s Trump.

In his most dead-on cloning of Trump, Johnson talks about the “PC police” canceling Christmas.

“You know what? This is true, this is true ... You know, a guy came up to me the other day, big guy, bigger than anything, tears in his eyes. And he says, he said to me: ’Sir, my name is Santa Claus, and Christmas is cancelled. And I said, ’We’re not going to let that happen, Santa. And that’s why I asked him to give Virginia to Glenn Youngkin ... Santa did it because he loves America.”

Advertisement

Cecily Strong played up her Jeanine Pirro schtick always super horny for Trump. She asks how he manages to keep all of his convoluted, rambling ideas in his brain.

“Well, I had my ears sealed, so nothing comes in or out,” he explains.

Check out the clip up top.