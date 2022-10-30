'SNL's' Halloween Horror: Joe Biden Decides To Run Again

“Sometimes, a familiar face can the most the most terrifying,” intones an ominous voice at the start of “Saturday Night Live’s” horror sketch.

Then a look of utter terror slowly spreads across Chloe Fineman’s face as watches the news on TV in her home: “President Joe Biden has said he intends to run for reelection in 2024.”

NOOOOOOOO

“You trusted him once,” the narrator says. “Can you trust him again?”

“He’s a little old, but he can still win. Right?” asks a nervous Mikey Day. “He beat Trump.”

“But can he beat DeSantis?!” screeches a terrified Fineman.

“I DON”T KNOW!!!!”

Even more terrifying: Who’s going to run if Biden doesn’t?