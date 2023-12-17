Kate McKinnon Comes 'Home For Christmas' With Surprise Guests In 'SNL' Monologue

Kate McKinnon made her “Saturday Night Live” hosting debut and warmly embraced fellow alum of the show who dropped by for her monologue this weekend.
McKinnon, a cast member from 2012 to 2022, shared a number of post-“SNL” updates including one about her role in Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie” movie earlier this year.
“I play the character called Weird Barbie, I walked in on the first day and they were like ‘Oh my god, you look perfect,’ and I was like ‘these are my clothes,’” she quipped.
The host later hopped behind a piano and broke into a rendition of “I’ll Be Home For Christmas” where she jokingly called on NBC to reactivate her ID.
She went on to note that “running into old friends” has been the best part of her return to the show before two “SNL” alum – Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig – surprised McKinnon on stage.
The trio of “SNL” icons previously united in song during Wiig’s holiday hosting gig in 2020 and this weekend was no different.
You can check out more from McKinnon’s monologue below.
Support HuffPost
The Stakes Have Never Been Higher
Sign up for Peacock to stream NBCU shows.