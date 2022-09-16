'Saturday Night Live' Reveals Newest Cast Members For Season 48

Fresh faces will join the “Saturday Night Live” cast in Studio 8H this fall.

The NBC comedy show, which is preparing for its 48th season in October, will add four comedians to its cast, including Marcello Hernandez, Devon Walker, Molly Kearney and Michael Longfellow.

Some of the newest cast members already have ties to the show. Hernandez has opened for former “SNL” cast member Gilbert Gottfried. Longfellow appeared on the “SNL” cast member Kenan Thompson-hosted show “Bring the Funny.”

Kearney, who goes by they/them pronouns and has appeared in Prime Video’s “A League of Their Own,” made history for becoming “SNL’s” first nonbinary cast member.

Walker has written for other comedy series during his career, including Netflix’s “Big Mouth” and Freeform’s “Everything’s Trash.”

“SNL” creator Lorne Michaels said after the show’s Emmy Awards win on Monday that “a different generation” of cast members would join the show next season.

“This will be a transition year. Change years are always difficult, but always exciting,” Michaels said.

“There are new people, and things are changing, and a different generation comes into the show.”