'Saturday Night Live' Makes Zillow-Browsing Sexy And Viewers Feel Seen

NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” made browsing real estate website Zillow a sexy endeavor in this weekend’s episode, and viewers felt really moved by it.

The two-minute sketch featured host Dan Levy — star of the sitcom “Schitt’s Creek” — and members of the “SNL” cast getting worked up over houses for sale.

“You used to want sex but you’re in your late 30s now,” a pajama-clad Bowen Yang says while laying on a bed.

“Sex isn’t really doing it for me anymore,” adds Levy. “I need a new fantasy.”

And, friends, that fantasy is apparently Zillow.

“An updated colonial with mature landscaping,” says Alex Moffat before letting out a sensual moan.

“The pleasure you once got from sex now comes from looking at other people’s houses,” Ego Nwodim says seductively.

Twitter users were sold on the real estate porn.

“We may be a divided country but I think most of us can at least agree that the Zillow sketch on SNL hit way too close to home tonight,” tweeted MSNBC’s Joy Reid.

Watch the full sketch below: