'Saudi Arabia Should Fight Their Own Wars,' Trump Tweeted ... When Obama Was President

Donald Trump insisted that Saudi Arabia “fight their own wars” — or “pay us an absolute fortune to protect them.” But that was in 2014, when Barack Obama was president. On Sunday he said the U.S. is “locked and loaded,” waiting to “hear from the Kingdom” about who was responsible for the attack Saturday on Saudi oil facilities.

As it turns out, the U.S. didn’t wait for “the Kingdom” but instead informed the Saudis on Monday that Iran was responsible for the attack. But the Saudis said American officials failed to provide enough proof that Iran was responsible, The Wall Street Journal reported. Iran has denied responsibility. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said the attack was an act of self-defense by the Yemeni Houthi rebels in response to being bombed by the Saudis.

Saudi Arabia should fight their own wars, which they won't, or pay us an absolute fortune to protect them and their great wealth-$ trillion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2014

Saudi Arabia oil supply was attacked. There is reason to believe that we know the culprit, are locked and loaded depending on verification, but are waiting to hear from the Kingdom as to who they believe was the cause of this attack, and under what terms we would proceed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2019

Trump’s supporters are backing his bristling war readiness, with Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) suggesting the U.S. consider bombing Iran’s refineries, which would “break the regime’s back.”

But Trump’s posturing has also triggered a flood of criticism, with Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) accusing the president of turning America into Saudi Arabia’s “bitch.” She accused Trump of waiting for orders from his “Saudi masters.”

Lawmakers reminded Trump that it’s the job of Congress whether or not to declare war. “Only Congress — not the president — can declare war,” Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a 2020 presidential candidate, tweeted Sunday. “And Congress will not give you the authority to start another disastrous war in the Middle East just because the brutal Saudi dictatorship told you to.”

Trump appeared to back off Monday from his locked-and-loaded pose. “Do I want war?” he said to reporters in the Oval Office. “I don’t want war with anybody.” But the president added: “We’re prepared more than anybody.” He also said that the Saudis are “going to have a lot of involvement in this if we decide to do something ... that includes payment.”

The attacks early Saturday on a massive oil field and refinery disrupted about 50% of Saudi oil output — 5% of the entire global supply.

For decades before Trump was president, he blasted Saudi Arabia for taking advantage of its relationship with America and once mocked Obama for bowing at a meeting with the Saudi king.

Do we still want a President who bows to the Saudis and lets OPEC rip us off? Make America strong, vote for @MittRomney. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

No surprise Saudis turned down spot on UN Security Council. They don’t want responsibility. Just have us do their heavy lifting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2013

In office, Trump has been a constant supporter of the autocratic Saudi royal family, even after the CIA determined that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was “directly involved” in the assassination a year ago of Washington Post writer Jamal Khashoggi.