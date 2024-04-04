Savannah Guthrie Weighs In On NBC's Ronna McDaniel Drama: 'Unpleasant Few Days'

NBC host Savannah Guthrie this week gave her reaction to the recent drama at the network over former Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel.
McDaniel had been hired as a paid contributor and then fired a few days later after uproar from employees at NBC News and MSNBC. Staffers, including many prominent on-air personalities, said that her employment was inappropriate given her role in Donald Trump’s attempts to subvert democracy following the failure of his presidential reelection campaign in 2020.
“It was an unpleasant few days at our network, no question about it,” Guthrie told Stephen Colbert on Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show.”
“I was not in the know. I knew nothing about it. And look, the bosses made a decision, they reversed that decision, they acknowledged a mistake and we moved on,” said the “Today” show anchor.
“I think the instinct to try to have a diversity of opinions and a diversity of perspectives and voices as we cover an election is the right instinct,” she added. “It’s complex, and it’s made more complex by the politics that we have right now.”
She highlighted the importance of including “an array of voices” in mainstream media. “But there’s a line,” she said. “The line is truth. The line is facts. And the line is, you have to be someone upholding our democracy.”
Last week, NBCUniversal News Group Chair Cesar Conde announced that “Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor,” citing the “legitimate concerns” of staffers.