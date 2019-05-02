Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
17 Of The Best Beauty Buys From Sephora's Spring Sales Event

The never-on-sale items we're snagging from Sephora's spring event.
Here's what's actually worth buying on sale from Sephora's spring event.

Calling all beauty obsessives! It’s that beautiful time of year again — Sephora’s annual spring bonus event — which means it’s time to stock up on those never-on-sale beauty favorites.

Now through Monday, May 6, you can save big on select skin care, hair care and beauty products, from Anastasia Beverly Hills to Yves Saint Laurent.

Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) already got early access, but can still get 20% off when they use code HEYROUGE at checkout. VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year) can get up to 15% off using code HEYVIB. Beauty Insiders can up to 10% off using code HEYINSIDER, which is great because there’s no spending requirement and anyone can sign up and join today.

For most of us, this promotion couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Mother’s Day is only a few days away, so why not replenish your mom’s favorite fragrance or beloved moisturizer for a fraction of the cost?

Warmer weather is also around the corner, which means you’ll want to consider swapping out your foundation for a tinted moisturizer and will be on the hunt for a waterproof mascara that won’t smudge. Plus, don’t forget about all those little weekend trips you have planned. You’ll want to snag some travel-sized bottles of your favorites while they’re marked down.

There are a few items your discount won’t work on, but a majority of Sephora’s stock is included, which means the paradox of choice is real. To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up 17 of the best items to buy during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event for 10% to 20% off. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below at our favorites:

1
Drunk Elephant C-Firma DRUNK ELEPHANT C-Firma™ Vitamin C Day Serum
Sephora
Originally $80, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
2
Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint Longwear Fluid Lip Color
Sephora
Originally $24, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
3
Tatcha The Water Cream
Sephora
Originally $68, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
4
Becca Shimmering Skin Perfector® Pressed Highlighter
Becca
Originally $38, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
5
Boscia Detoxifying Black Charcoal Cleanser
Boscia
Originally $30, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
6
Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara
Sephora
Originally $24, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
7
Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow Jelly Sheet Mask
Sephora
Originally $8, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
8
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Sephora
Originally $34, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
9
Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment
Sephora
Originally $158, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
10
Tan-Luxe THE FACE Illuminating Self-Tan Drops
Sephora
Originally $49, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
11
Supergoop! Unseen Sunscreen Broad Spectrum SPF 40
Sephora
Originally $32, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
12
Milk Makeup Flex Concealer
Sephora
Originally $28, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
13
Herbivore Blue Tansy AHA + BHA Resurfacing Clarity Mask
Herbivore
Originally $48, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
14
Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
Sephora
Originally $64, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
15
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Sephora
Originally $20, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
16
St. Tropez Tanning Essentials Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse
Sephora
Originally $32, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.
17
Givenchy Rouge Interdit Satin Lipstick
Sephora
Originally $34, get it for 10-20% of during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event.

BROWSE SEPHORA’S SPRING SALES EVENT

