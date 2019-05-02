HuffPost Here's what's actually worth buying on sale from Sephora's spring event.

Calling all beauty obsessives! It’s that beautiful time of year again — Sephora’s annual spring bonus event — which means it’s time to stock up on those never-on-sale beauty favorites.

Now through Monday, May 6, you can save big on select skin care, hair care and beauty products, from Anastasia Beverly Hills to Yves Saint Laurent.

Rouge members (those who spend at least $1,000 a year at Sephora) already got early access, but can still get 20% off when they use code HEYROUGE at checkout. VIB members (those who spend at least $350 a year) can get up to 15% off using code HEYVIB. Beauty Insiders can up to 10% off using code HEYINSIDER, which is great because there’s no spending requirement and anyone can sign up and join today.

For most of us, this promotion couldn’t have come at a more perfect time. Mother’s Day is only a few days away, so why not replenish your mom’s favorite fragrance or beloved moisturizer for a fraction of the cost?

Warmer weather is also around the corner, which means you’ll want to consider swapping out your foundation for a tinted moisturizer and will be on the hunt for a waterproof mascara that won’t smudge. Plus, don’t forget about all those little weekend trips you have planned. You’ll want to snag some travel-sized bottles of your favorites while they’re marked down.

There are a few items your discount won’t work on, but a majority of Sephora’s stock is included, which means the paradox of choice is real. To narrow it down, we’ve rounded up 17 of the best items to buy during the Sephora Spring Bonus Event for 10% to 20% off. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below at our favorites:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.