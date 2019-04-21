'Saved By The Bell' Stars Reunite To Toast 30 Years Of Friendship

NBC via Getty Images Cast members from the hit series "Saved by the Bell" are celebrating decades of friendship.

“Saved by the Bell” is turning 30 in August, so it’s only fitting that the teen sitcom’s stars got together over the weekend to celebrate decades of friendship.

Photos posted to Instagram show actors Mario Lopez, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Elizabeth Berkley and Tiffani Thiessen having dinner together on Saturday night with all their spouses in tow. The group dined at Sherman Oaks, California, eatery Petit Trois, USA Today reported.

“This is what 30+ years of friendship looks like,” Gosselaar captioned a photo of the group posted to Instagram.

“Friends forever...” Lopez, Theissen and Berkley wrote on their accounts, referencing the hit song from the show’s fictional albeit deeply beloved band, Zack Attack.

Lopez also posted a video of the group dining together, telling his 1.2 million followers that the group ate “an obscene amount of food.”

“Fun dinner tonight with some old friends ... Great group right here,” Lopez added. “Now it’s time to play credit card roulette for the bill.”

Stars Dustin Diamond and Lark Voorhies did not appear to join the outing.