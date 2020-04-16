'Saved By The Bell' Reboot Trailer Is Here To Take You Back To School

For those missing high school hijinks while the nation’s kids stay at home to learn, the “Saved by the Bell” reboot trailer has arrived.

It dropped Wednesday, basically letting us know that Mario Lopez’s Slater is as vain as ever.

A few scenes feature the good-bad boy from the 1989-93 teen comedy (and its “College Years” follow) in vintage form for the sequel, which will launch on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming service.

Time out! Who's psyched to see the first #SavedByTheBell teaser!? Check out this flock of first looks from #PeacockTV originals streaming soon. Threaded for your viewing pleasure! pic.twitter.com/XdIZ7BN9tV — Peacock (@peacockTV) April 16, 2020

Slater is a PE coach at Bayside now, and apparently reliving those glory years. In the clip, he dispenses hookup advice but is also put in his middle-aged place.

After explaining that it might look like he’s a hot, happening guy, Slater’s reminded by Dexter Darden’s Devante: “You’re a gym teacher and I saw you eating soup in your car.”

Elizabeth Berkley’s Jessie also appears while others in the new Bayside class are introduced, including Mitchell Hoog as Zack Morris’s son Mac and Belmont Cameli as Jessie’s son Jamie.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar’s Zack does not appear in the preview, but the dude is now the governor of California in the show, so expect some zaniness from the top.

While productions for Peacock have been delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, officials are hoping “Saved by the Bell” and a “Punky Brewster” revival can still premiere this year, Variety reported.

Here’s the teaser for the follow-up to the 1980s sitcom “Punky Brewster,” now starring a grown-up Punky, still played by Soleil Moon Frye, as a single mother of three.