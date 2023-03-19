Saweetie Addresses Liking Viral Tweet Questioning Lil Nas X’s Sexuality

Saweetie is facing backlash after she liked a tweet taking shots at Lil Nas X over his sexuality.

On Friday, a clip surfaced on Twitter of the Grammy-winning artist performing at Lollapalooza. The footage was posted alongside an offensive comment about the 23-year-old star.

“I feel like he’s not really gay or not really that feminine it’s so forced,” the Twitter user wrote on the post, which was liked by rapper Saweetie.

The “My Type” artist, who claims she misunderstood the context behind the tweet, quickly tried to clear the air after getting called out on social media.

Claiming that she liked the tweet without seeing “the shadiness,” Saweetie unliked the tweet. She then insisted that she only liked it because she thought the “Old Town Road” singer was “looking fine af.”

“He was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video. I didn’t see the shadiness …*unlikes*,” she tweeted in response to the backlash.

he was lookin fine af that’s why I liked the video I didn’t see the shadiness …. *unlikes* — 💎 (@Saweetie) March 18, 2023

Shortly after, fans began tweeting their support for the singer, insisting that it must have been a misunderstanding.

Y’all want Saweetie to fit a negative narrative so damn bad. Didn’t even stop to think that maybe she thought she was liking Lil Nas X response and not some shady tweet. Y’all gotta do better fr. Leave unproblematic ppl ALONE! Enjoy y’all weekend! — Morch💜 (@MorchelleO) March 18, 2023

Who knew Saweetie liking a post about Lil Nas X would cause this much controversy. Everyone calm tf down! — name (@yeahxisaidit) March 19, 2023

Saweetie literally minds her business and stays out the way. Doesn’t hate or speak down on anyone. Plus she genuinely likes him. Not only did she respond and clear it up. Lil Nas X rt it. And he replied with hearts in her comments. — Morch💜 (@MorchelleO) March 18, 2023

Saweetie must’ve just saw the video and not the caption lol cause why she like that post about lil Nas x 😭 — Blacc Phoenix 🖤 (@BlaccPhoenix_) March 18, 2023

On Saturday, Lil Nas X replied to the star on Twitter with two blue heart emojis.

In November, Saweetie went viral yet again after Twitter users speculated that she took a dig at her ex-boyfriend Quavo on her song “Don’t Say Nothin” from her “Single Life” EP.

The song features lyrics such as: “Post a pic in his sweatshirt, I bet it have my ex hurt/ That’s what I get for kissin’ on these frogs/ He got mad and told my business to the blogs.”

Fans doubled down on the speculation, noting that just one month earlier, Quavo stirred up the internet with the release of his song “Messy.”

“If Saweetie wants to drag Quavo, SHE CAN! Nobody cared about her mental and healing process when they dragged her,” one fan tweeted.

The fiasco began after Saweetie appeared on Yung Miami’s Revolt TV show “Caresha Please” in September where the “Icy” rapper got emotionally candid about her three-year relationship with Quavo.

When asked on the show if their relationship was toxic, Saweetie noted that they had “a lot of growing pains together.”

“I thought we was gonna spend the rest of our lives together,” she added. “With him, I just knew it was the one. It was different... I was just hella enthralled with who he was as a human. Even if he wasn’t a rapper, I would have still been in love with him. It was one of those things.”

In response, the Atlanta rapper fired back after the interview, rapping on “Messy”: “I said, ‘Caresha please,’ ’cause she too messy (Woo, please).”

Saweetie denied dissing Quavo during an Instagram live in August.

