Grandmother Turns The Tables On Scammer: ‘He Fell For That Hook, Line And Sinker’

A 73-year-old grandmother lured a scammer to her home in Long Island, New York, where he was pounced on by police.

A quick-thinking former 911 dispatcher who gave her name as Jean turned the tables after receiving a phone call Thursday from someone claiming to be her grandson asking for $8,000 bail money following a DUI arrest.

Advertisement

“I knew he was a real scammer. I just knew he wasn’t going to scam me,” she told CBS New York.

The giveaway? Jean does not have a grandson who drives.

Jean later talked with another man claiming to be her grandson’s lawyer and told the swindlers she had the cash. She filled an envelope with paper towels and called the police.

When a man showed up at her house, she handed over the envelope and officers pounced. The arrest was recorded on her doorbell camera.

Advertisement

Watch the video here:

“I figured, he’s not going to fall for that,” said Jean. “Well, he fell for that hook, line and sinker.”