One of Colin Jost’s “Saturday Night Live” castmates wants to throw the bachelor party before Jost marries fiancee Scarlett Johansson. But Johansson had something to say about the matter on “The Tonight Show” Monday. (See the video above.)

After late night host Jimmy Fallon mentioned that Jost’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor Michael Che was excited to do the party honors, Johansson replied, “Oh no, I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

“I feel like if he throws it, it’s going to be like by the Port Authority and it’s going to be very local,” the “Black Widow” star said. She didn’t elaborate, but the neighborhood around the Port Authority, a transit hub in midtown Manhattan, has had a reputation for less-savory party activities.

“Michael’s not throwing it,” she told Fallon. “He’s not. Is this a thing now?”

The “Marriage Story” actor added that Che is a “delightful guy” whom she loves. So, maybe there’s room for a change of heart?

Sounds like it could be fun ― for the partygoers anyway.

Johansson and Jost announced their engagement in May.