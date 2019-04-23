Black Widow and Captain Marvel represented at the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere Monday night.
Actresses Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) both stunned on the red carpet.
Larson looked lovely in lilac.
Johansson sparkled in silver.
But what made their outfits super was that both donned all six of the infinity stones, which are pretty significant to the film.
Larson sported five rings and a bracelet that boasted a stone.
Meanwhile, Johansson rocked a similar look.
Larson even suggested her accessories were a nod to the film on Instagram by posting a photo of her showing off the gems with the caption “Snapped” — likely a reference to the disastrous events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” caused by one snap of the villain Thanos’ fingers when he wore the Infinity Gauntlet.
Although both actresses donned the six stones, neither of them rocked them in the same order as Thanos in the film.
Yet, fans on Twitter didn’t seem to mind and were excited that both women wore bejeweled references to the movie.
We’re just hoping that both women — with their badass accessories in tow — strutted onto the red carpet a bit like this: