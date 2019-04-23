Black Widow and Captain Marvel represented at the “Avengers: Endgame” premiere Monday night.

Actresses Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) and Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) both stunned on the red carpet.

Larson looked lovely in lilac.

VALERIE MACON via Getty Images Brie Larson wears lilac to the world premiere of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday.

Johansson sparkled in silver.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Scarlett Johansson arrives in sparkles at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame."

But what made their outfits super was that both donned all six of the infinity stones, which are pretty significant to the film.

Larson sported five rings and a bracelet that boasted a stone.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Larson’s jewelry.

Meanwhile, Johansson rocked a similar look.

Amy Sussman via Getty Images Johansson’s jewelry.

Larson even suggested her accessories were a nod to the film on Instagram by posting a photo of her showing off the gems with the caption “Snapped” — likely a reference to the disastrous events of “Avengers: Infinity War,” caused by one snap of the villain Thanos’ fingers when he wore the Infinity Gauntlet.

Although both actresses donned the six stones, neither of them rocked them in the same order as Thanos in the film.

Yet, fans on Twitter didn’t seem to mind and were excited that both women wore bejeweled references to the movie.

scarlett johansson and brie larson wearing infinity stones to the endgame premiere is such a power move pic.twitter.com/jRL0elO3pC — ً (@freddcury) April 23, 2019

scarlett and brie's jewelries are the infinity stones SO POWERFUL pic.twitter.com/fEsOB4up4d — joie (@joiesabado) April 23, 2019

THANOS IS SHAKING pic.twitter.com/16tMTR9JEv — Scarlett Johansson fan account 🍑 (@blackwidowfilms) April 23, 2019