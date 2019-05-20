It's A Match: Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are Engaged

Scarlett Johansson and “Weekend Update” star Colin Jost have revealed their engagement after two years of dating and countless steamy looks on red carpets.

No date has been set yet for the big day, a representative for Johansson told The Associated Press.

Once they tie the knot, it will be the first marriage for Jost, 36, who’s a co-anchor on “Weekend Update” as well as a head writer on “Saturday Night Live.”

The two met and hit it off when Johansson hosted “SNL” in May 2017. But it wasn’t until the end of the year that they appeared together publicly at the Manhattan gala for the Museum of Natural History. Jost finally revealed he had a girlfriend during a “Weekend Update” segment last May.

ScarJost have have been pretty discrete when it comes to talking about their relationship, but they’ve definitely got a thing going on when they appear in public.

It will be the third marriage for the 34-year-old star of “Avengers: Endgame.” Johansson was previously married to actor Ryan Reynolds and journalist Romain Dauriac, with whom she has a 5-year-old daughter, Rose. She finalized her divorce from Dauriac in 2017.

“Scarlett and Colin are in love and share many of the same interests and the same sense of humor,” a source told People magazine. “Scarlett is very happy.”

Jost called Johansson “pretty cool” after they started dating. It’s “hard to have a lot of complaints,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“The first time she hosted was the first year I was a writer” on “Saturday Night Live,” he added. “So we’ve kind of known each other since then. She’s the best.”