Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Are 'Jost Married' After Intimate Wedding

The two kept their relationship private for a short time before making their public debut as a couple in November 2017. Two years later, Jost popped the question with an 11-carat diamond, which Johansson flashed for the first time during a San Diego Comic-Con 2019 panel.

Johansson said Jost “killed it” in his proposal, which she said came as a surprise.

“He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. But yeah, I was surprised,” she explained, calling his approach a “a whole James Bond situation.” “Even if you kind of imagine what that moment’s gonna be like, it’s still a beautiful moment ... I think more than anything, when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, it’s a lovely, special thing.”

Johansson and Jost reunited on the “SNL” stage last year, with the Oscar nominee declaring she had met the “love of my life” on the program.

And as for their wedding ceremony, the real question is whether Jost’s “Weekend Update” co-anchor, Michael Che, had any objections.