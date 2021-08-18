Scarlett Johansson And Colin Jost Welcome First Baby Together

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost got a visit from a stork.

The couple has welcomed a son named Cosmo, Jost announced Wednesday. Johansson’s rep also confirmed the news to People.

Johansson and Jost, who started dating in 2017, got married last year. Cosmo is their first child together. Johansson is also mom to daughter Rose Dorothy, who will turn 7 this fall.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020.

The actor and comedian kept the pregnancy a secret, although it has been widely rumored that they had a little one on the way.

And earlier Wednesday, Page Six reported that the “Marriage Story” star was pregnant after Jost apparently leaked the news during a stand-up gig in Connecticut.

“We’re having a baby. It’s exciting,” Jost reportedly said, according to a source in the audience.

It turns out that the baby had already been born, however.

In an Instagram post announcing Cosmo’s birth, Jost asked fans to give his family a little breathing room.

“Privacy would be greatly appreciated,” he wrote.