Scarlett Johansson Defends Her Right To Play Any Person, Tree Or Animal

Actress Scarlett Johansson says she should be able to play any role she wants, identity politics be damned.

In a recent interview with As If magazine, the “Avengers: Endgame” star shared her take on the controversial roles in which he has been cast ― an issue she reportedly amounted to “political correctness ... being reflected in art.”

“You know, as an actor, I should be allowed to play any person, or any tree, or any animal because that is my job and the requirements of my job,” Johansson told the magazine, according to the Daily Mail and BuzzFeed.

But the controversy surrounding Johansson’s recent career choices aren’t because she was offered a gig as a ficus tree or a python.

It’s because she’s taken on roles that could’ve been offered to an actor from a minority group that is underrepresented in the industry.

lmao scarlett johansson was asked about giving up that trans role and then immediately jumped to comparing playing different gender identities/ethnicities to... animals and trees? ok hun pic.twitter.com/UjtmvGruEt — Nina Mohan 🇱🇰 (@NinaLMohan) July 13, 2019

In 2017, for example, Johansson, a white actress, played the role of Major Motoko Kusanagi in the live-action adaptation of “Ghost in the Shell,” originally a Japanese manga.

Critics accused filmmakers of whitewashing the role, known simply as Major in the film, instead of giving the opportunity to a Japanese actress.

Johansson defended herself at the time, saying she would “never want to feel like I was playing a character that was offensive.” An executive for Paramount, the studio behind the film, later said the film flopped due to the casting outrage.

The Ghost in the Shell Website https://t.co/eqy8CpndC6 has a meme maker of sorts where anyone could "become Major" so I had some fun.... pic.twitter.com/EadKs04H9a — valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) March 11, 2017

Johansson was enmeshed in another casting controversy the following year. This time, it was for taking on the role of a transgender man in “Rub & Tug,” a film about the transgender owner of a massage parlor.

LGBTQ activists urged filmmakers to give the role to a transgender performer instead.

Johansson at first appeared to stand her ground, saying in a statement via her representatives that critics could be directed to the representatives of actors “Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman” who have played transgender characters in the past.

Johansson later dropped out of the project and admitted that her initial response to the backlash was “insensitive.”

Scarlett Johansson’s sarcastic statement in response to transgender men and women educating her was deeply unnecessary. “Pose” creators & executive producers Ryan Murphy & Stephen Canals are showing y’all how it’s done. Stop being lazy and do better! 🗣👤https://t.co/tShpKsRDQe — Ashlee Marie Preston (@AshleeMPreston) July 4, 2018

In her interview with “As If,” Johansson described the outrage over her casting as an industry “trend.”

“I feel like it’s a trend in my business and it needs to happen for various social reasons,” she reportedly told the magazine. “Yet there are times it does get uncomfortable when it affects the art because I feel art should be free of restrictions.”

The actress also suggested that “society would be more connected if we just allowed others to have their own feelings and not expect everyone to feel the way we do,” according to the Mail.

Johansson’s interview didn’t bode well on Twitter, where it went viral.

Her critics used the moment to remind the Tony award-winning actress why her career choices were problematic: Equal representation for the LGBTQ community and actors of color.

Scarlett Johansson is right. She should be allowed to play any role. But until marginalized people get equal representation and access to the opportunities she NOW enjoys, this is pretty low on the priority list and it’s sentiment’s meaning empty and mostly moot https://t.co/0PDyYtCTBk — Exavier Pope (@exavierpope) July 13, 2019

That's why this shit is insult to injury



Every trans actor knows that they're simply not going to become a movie star like Scarlett Johansson and asked to play a lead role as an attractive cis person in a big budget movie



It's not gonna happen and no one cares that it's not — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) July 13, 2019

Scarlett Johansson is a cisgender white woman with a powerful platform and no storage of work opportunities. Trans people should play trans people. Period. It is incredibly disappointing that she has learned nothing and clearly does not care about the experiences of trans people. https://t.co/yWMeCZbUMS — Charlotte Clymer🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) July 13, 2019

Scarlett Johansson lowkey preparing us for when she comes out in blackface. https://t.co/U1CvwawPPm — X (@XLNB) July 13, 2019

this has to be scarlett johansson’s best performance of her career pic.twitter.com/qVo3UEES1J — hikikomori povich (@SarahSahim) July 13, 2019