Scarlett Johansson Puts Golden Globes Red Carpet To Shame With Scarlet Gown

Scarlett Johansson one-upped the Golden Globes red carpet with a striking scarlet number.
The “Marriage Story” star, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a Drama at the ceremony, arrived at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night in her namesake color. She stunned in a custom Vera Wang Collection gown with a dramatic hand draped bow on the back.
She complemented the look with a white diamond Bulgari necklace and sparkly earrings.
Johansson hit the carpet with her other half, fiancé and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, whom she met when he was a writer on the late-night sketch show over a decade ago.
After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2019, with the actress debuting her stunning 11-carat diamond engagement ring.
When the “Black Widow” star hosted “SNL” last year, she ended her opening monologue by welcoming Jost onstage, adding: “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”