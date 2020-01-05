ENTERTAINMENT

Scarlett Johansson Puts Golden Globes Red Carpet To Shame With Scarlet Gown

The "Marriage Story" star arrived at the ceremony with fiancé Colin Jost.

Scarlett Johansson one-upped the Golden Globes red carpet with a striking scarlet number.

The “Marriage Story” star, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a Drama at the ceremony, arrived at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night in her namesake color. She stunned in a custom Vera Wang Collection gown with a dramatic hand draped bow on the back. 

Scarlett Johansson arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.
Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

She complemented the look with a white diamond Bulgari necklace and sparkly earrings.

Johansson hit the carpet with her other half, fiancé and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, whom she met when he was a writer on the late-night sketch show over a decade ago.

After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2019, with the actress debuting her stunning 11-carat diamond engagement ring.

When the “Black Widow” star hosted “SNL” last year, she ended her opening monologue by welcoming Jost onstage, adding: “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”

