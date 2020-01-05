Scarlett Johansson Puts Golden Globes Red Carpet To Shame With Scarlet Gown

Scarlett Johansson one-upped the Golden Globes red carpet with a striking scarlet number.

The “Marriage Story” star, who’s nominated for Best Actress in a Drama at the ceremony, arrived at the Beverly Hilton on Sunday night in her namesake color. She stunned in a custom Vera Wang Collection gown with a dramatic hand draped bow on the back.

Kevork Djansezian/NBC via Getty Images Scarlett Johansson arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson arrive to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

She complemented the look with a white diamond Bulgari necklace and sparkly earrings.

Johansson hit the carpet with her other half, fiancé and “Saturday Night Live” star Colin Jost, whom she met when he was a writer on the late-night sketch show over a decade ago.

After two years of dating, the couple got engaged in May 2019, with the actress debuting her stunning 11-carat diamond engagement ring.

When the “Black Widow” star hosted “SNL” last year, she ended her opening monologue by welcoming Jost onstage, adding: “This place means so much to me. I have so many friends here and I met the love of my life here.”