Check Out Scarlett Johansson's Hip Hop Chops As A Singing Elf On 'Saturday Night Live'

She and Kenan Thompson play a couple of naughty singing elves at a mall who throw over traditional holiday songs for something with a bit more oomph. That includes a song about Mrs. Claus’ “needs” — met by spunky elves — and “snorty snow” bumps. Songwriter La Tony (a campy Bowen Yang) turns up to explain his inspiration, while mall parents Beck Bennett and Heidi Gardner debate the art of it all.