Scarlett Johansson Believes Woody Allen Is Innocent

Scarlett Johansson believes controversial director Woody Allen is innocent of the allegations that he sexually abused his adoptive daughter, Dylan Farrow, when she was a young girl.

“I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime,” the actor told The Hollywood Reporter in a feature published Wednesday.

Johansson, who has worked with Allen on films including “Match Point” and “Vicky Cristina Barcelona,” did not condemn Allen like many of her Hollywood peers have. Since Farrow spoke out in 1992, Allen, 83, has continually denied the accusations that he molested her.

In the wake of the Me Too movement, Farrow continued to speak out against Allen, spurring many stars to distance themselves from the director. Johansson, however, told THR that she believes Allen is innocent and fully supports him.

“I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it,” she said. “I have been very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him.”

Johansson added that “it’s an intense time” to discuss sexual abuse accusations like those Allen is facing.

“It’s hard because it’s a time where people are very fired up, and understandably,” she said. “Things needed to be stirred up, and so people have a lot of passion and a lot of strong feelings and are angry, and rightfully so.”

Other big stars have also continued to work with Allen despite the allegations against him, including Justin Timberlake, Javier Bardem, Blake Lively and Kate Winslet.

Head over to The Hollywood Reporter to read Johansson’s full interview.