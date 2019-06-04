'Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark' Trailer, Is, Well, Scary

If it isn’t a rule of horror movies already, it should be: Don’t smack a spooky scarecrow with a baseball bat.

A kid does that in a goosebump-raising trailer for “Scary Stories To Tell In The Dark,” which dropped Monday. Let’s just say the scarecrow doesn’t like being treated like a hanging curveball.

The movie is scheduled to open in August, the perfect time for campers to scare themselves silly watching this adaptation of the 1980s to 1990s children’s horror series.

“Do you wanna see a haunted house?” asks one of the kids, apparently leading to the opening of a book in the house that portends no good. You hear me? No good.

Guillermo del Toro, the Oscar-winning director who produced the film, has said it’s a single cogent story rather than the books’ anthology of tales.

So now there’s no break from the terror. When the heck can we open our eyes?