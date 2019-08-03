POLITICS

Scenes From The AFSCME Forum On Public Service

See images from the Democratic presidential forum and go behind the scenes as candidates appeared at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
By Chris McGonigal
HuffPost's Amanda Terkel and the Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston at the AFSCME Forum on Public Service on Saturday in Las Ve
HuffPost's Amanda Terkel and the Nevada Independent's Jon Ralston at the AFSCME Forum on Public Service on Saturday in Las Vegas.

Nineteen Democratic presidential candidates came to the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Forum on Public Service at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, on Saturday to present their platforms on unions and other issues in the 2020 presidential race.

The forum was moderated by HuffPost’s Amanda Terkel and the Nevada Independent’s Jon Ralston. 

Check out images from the forum at the union gathering and also behind the scenes. 

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts backstage at the forum.
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts backstage at the forum.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
  • Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Juli&aacute;n Castro speaks at the forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro speaks at the forum.
  • Christy Havranek/HuffPost
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to the forum.
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    Former Vice President Joe Biden arrives to the forum.
  • Former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question from the forum moderators.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Former Vice President Joe Biden answers a question from the forum moderators.
  • Biden rocks socks in a dog pattern.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Biden rocks socks in a dog pattern.
  • Backstage, Biden greets Cam, the son of one of his rivals in the Democratic presidential race, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    Backstage, Biden greets Cam, the son of one of his rivals in the Democratic presidential race, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock.
  • Former Rep. Beto O' Rourke of Texas speaks during the forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Former Rep. Beto O' Rourke of Texas speaks during the forum.
  • Christy Havranek/HuffPost
  • An AFSCME union member asks a question at the forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    An AFSCME union member asks a question at the forum.
  • Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland speaks.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Former Rep. John Delaney of Maryland speaks.
  • Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado during the forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado during the forum.
  • Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey answering a question.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey answering a question.
  • AFSCME President Lee Saunders speaks with Booker backstage.
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    AFSCME President Lee Saunders speaks with Booker backstage.
  • Marianne Williamson speaks with the press backstage at the forum.
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    Marianne Williamson speaks with the press backstage at the forum.
  • Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) addresses issues during the Las Vegas forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) addresses issues during the Las Vegas forum.
  • Christy Havranek/HuffPost
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
  • Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota speaks during the forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota speaks during the forum.
  • .
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    .
  • Klobuchar with moderators Terkel, Washington bureau chief of HuffPost, and Ralston, editor of The Nevada Independent.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Klobuchar with moderators Terkel, Washington bureau chief of HuffPost, and Ralston, editor of The Nevada Independent.
  • New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    New York Mayor Bill de Blasio speaks during the forum.
  • Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii speaks.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii speaks.
  • Christy Havranek/HuffPost
  • Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at the forum.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at the forum.
  • .
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    .
  • Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio speaks.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio speaks.
  • Sen. Kamala Harris of California greets Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio backstage.
    Christy Havranek/HuffPost
    Sen. Kamala Harris of California greets Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio backstage.
  • Sen. Kamala Harris of California gets a question from Terkel.
    Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Sen. Kamala Harris of California gets a question from Terkel.
Senior Photo Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

2020 Election American Federation Of State, County And Municipal Employees University Of Nevada, Las Vegas
CONVERSATIONS