13 Gifts For The Moira Rose Lover In Your Life

If the cast and crew of “Schitt’s Creek” had “accolades” and “recognition” on their 2020 wishlists, they certainly got what they hoped for. The show swept the Emmys in September, and loyal fans are still celebrating them.

Anyone who watched (or rewatched) the beloved sitcom during quarantine likely has their own opinions about who the best character is.

But unless they picked Moira, their opinions are wrong.

Just kidding ― we’re equal opportunity “Schitt’s” enthusiasts. But for the people in your life who are partial to Moira, we’ve found 13 perfect gifts. They’re all best served with a glass of Herb Ertlinger’s fruit wine, of course.