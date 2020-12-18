13 Gifts For The Moira Rose Lover In Your Life

Nothing says "happy holidays, bébé!" like a nod to the beloved "Schitt's Creek" matriarch.

If the cast and crew of “Schitt’s Creek” had “accolades” and “recognition” on their 2020 wishlists, they certainly got what they hoped for. The show swept the Emmys in September, and loyal fans are still celebrating them.

Anyone who watched (or rewatched) the beloved sitcom during quarantine likely has their own opinions about who the best character is.

But unless they picked Moira, their opinions are wrong.

Just kidding ― we’re equal opportunity “Schitt’s” enthusiasts. But for the people in your life who are partial to Moira, we’ve found 13 perfect gifts. They’re all best served with a glass of Herb Ertlinger’s fruit wine, of course.

Below, find all you need to have happy holidays, a Moira Christmas and a happy new year.

A glass fit for your best fruit wines
Etsy
Get the Schitt's Creek wine glass from Etsy for $15.
Words of wisdom
Redbubble
Get the "gossip is the devil's telephone" iPhone case from Redbubble for $22.75.
Not a hat Moira would wear, but a hat nonetheless
Target
Get the Schitt's Creek Rosebud Motel hat from Target for $12.99.
A pair of glasses big enough to ward off small talk with neighbors
AOX Eyewear
Get the fittingly named AOX Eyewear diva sunglasses for $120.
A T-shirt to drink wine in
TeePublic
Get the Herb Ertlinger fruit wines T-shirt from TeePublic for $13.
An over-the-door wig organizer
Design Public
For wigs -- or whatever. Get the Estique over-the-door organizer from Design Public for $22.
Something to "fold in the cheese" with
Gir
Get the Gir spatula for $12.95.
Or a more on-the-nose option
Etsy
Get the Schitt's Creek spoons from Etsy For $11.
A subtle nod to "Crows"
Etsy
These crows don't have eyes -- but they would look nice above a couch. Get the Audubon raven and crow print set from Etsy for $24.
A Moira for every mood
All Over Shirts
Get the Moira Rose T-shirt from All Over Shirts for $34.99.
A who's who of "Schitt's Creek"
Etsy
Because like Moira, you can't possibly be expected to remember everyone's name all the time. Get the Schitt's Creek Guess Who game from Etsy for $9.99.
Something for the bébé
Etsy
We can hear her saying it. Get the Schitt's Creek bébé onesie from Etsy for $14.99.
A perfect prayer candle
Etsy
Come on, we all bow at the altar of Moira Rose. Get the Moira Rose epic prayer candle from Etsy for $12.
