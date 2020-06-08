‘Schitt's Creek’ Cast Shocked When Mariah Carey Crashes Their Commencement Video

The Jazzagals got a new — albeit temporary — member over the weekend.

Mariah Carey (and her flowing hair) delightfully crashed the “Schitt’s Creek” cast’s commencement video on Sunday — which was part of YouTube’s star-studded “Dear Class of 2020” virtual commencement celebration for the class of 2020. The virtual event was headlined by former President Barack Obama and wife Michelle Obama, alongside other famous faces ― including Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez, Lady Gaga, BTS, Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys ― tasked with imparting some wisdom to the next generation.

In the video, the cast of the hit comedy — in full character the entire time — sang Carey’s “Hero.” Toward the end of the song, Carey pops into their Zoom call, surprising the characters and causing David Rose (Dan Levy) to get as excited as we’d assume he’d get when purchasing a brand new black-and-white sweater from a very important up-and-coming Japanese designer.

And it’s simply the best.

In the beloved Canadian series, which became a hit in the U.S. thanks to Netflix, David’s idolization of Carey is an on-going joke. So much so that when David’s husband Patrick (Noah Reid) declares his love for him, he tells him, “You’re my Mariah Carey.”

roses are red

at the apothecary

you’re my@MariahCarey pic.twitter.com/YIGGq1gkO3 — Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) February 14, 2019

“I think I’m having a heart attack,” Levy, as David, says in the commencement video upon seeing his personal hero.

“Moira, darling, I hope you didn’t mind that I jumped in like that,” Carey tells Catherine O’Hara’s Moira Rose in the video. “You all sounded so good that I had to get in on it.”

Carey also addressed all the teachers watching the video and thanked them for helping “students like me, who never really showed up at school on time.”

For her part, Carey seems to be a fan of “Schitt’s Creek.” In 2019, she told her Twitter followers to watch the now-concluded series.

So, with that in mind, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Grammy winner decided to give David a special shout out at the end of the video.

To see it, just watch the video above.