GP Images via Getty Images (From left) Annie Murphy, Dan Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Eugene Levy of “Schitt’s Creek.”

Fashion lovers, take note: If you’re not already watching “Schitt’s Creek” for style inspiration, it’s time to start.

The TV show, starring Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and real-life father and son Eugene and Dan Levy (who also write the series), premiered in 2015. The premise is a riches-to-rags story, with members of the wealthy Rose family suddenly finding themselves broke and having to leave their luxe life behind to live in the small town of Schitt’s Creek.

The Roses do keep their expensive clothes, though, resulting in some memorable scenes that would delight any fashion plate.

As Vulture wrote, the Canadian comedy is “a master class in aspirational fashion,” and we couldn’t agree more. From Moira’s fabulous wigs and Daphne Guinness–esque outfits (think Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen) to Johnny’s dapper suits and David’s and Alexis’ myriad designer duds, the Rose family serves up serious lewks in every episode. And we want all of it in our wardrobes.

Unsurprisingly, the sitcom’s four main stars are just as stylish in real life. Below, check out some of their most fashionable moments to date: