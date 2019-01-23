Fashion lovers, take note: If you’re not already watching “Schitt’s Creek” for style inspiration, it’s time to start.
The TV show, starring Catherine O’Hara, Annie Murphy and real-life father and son Eugene and Dan Levy (who also write the series), premiered in 2015. The premise is a riches-to-rags story, with members of the wealthy Rose family suddenly finding themselves broke and having to leave their luxe life behind to live in the small town of Schitt’s Creek.
The Roses do keep their expensive clothes, though, resulting in some memorable scenes that would delight any fashion plate.
As Vulture wrote, the Canadian comedy is “a master class in aspirational fashion,” and we couldn’t agree more. From Moira’s fabulous wigs and Daphne Guinness–esque outfits (think Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen) to Johnny’s dapper suits and David’s and Alexis’ myriad designer duds, the Rose family serves up serious lewks in every episode. And we want all of it in our wardrobes.
Unsurprisingly, the sitcom’s four main stars are just as stylish in real life. Below, check out some of their most fashionable moments to date:
Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images
Dan and Eugene Levy at a SAG-AFTRA Foundation event on May 25, 2016, in Los Angeles.
Vincent Sandoval via Getty Images
Catherine O’Hara at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation event in Los Angeles.
Ilya S. Savenok via Getty Images
Annie Murphy attends a 92nd Street Y discussion on March 14, 2016, in New York City.
Gabriel Olsen via Getty Images
O’Hara before a Paley Center for Media event on March 2, 2016, in Beverly Hills, California.
Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
Dan Levy attends a “Schitt’s Creek” panel at Vulture Festival LA on Nov. 19, 2017.
JB Lacroix via Getty Images
O’Hara attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party, Feb. 26, 2017, in Beverly Hills.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Dan Levy attends the Canadian Screen Awards ceremony on March 9, 2016, in Toronto.
GP Images via Getty Images
The “Schitt’s Creek” stars attend the show’s season 4 premiere on Jan. 9, 2018, in Toronto.
Slaven Vlasic via Getty Images
Eugene Levy before a “Schitt’s Creek” discussion at the 92nd Street Y on Jan. 22, 2018, in New York City.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Murphy arrives at the Canadian Screen Awards ceremony, March 11, 2018, in Toronto.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
O’Hara at the 2018 Canadian Screen Awards.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Murphy attends Toronto’s Gala Honouring Excellence in Creative Fiction Storytelling on March 7, 2018.
George Pimentel via Getty Images
Dan Levy and Eugene Levy at the 2018 gala in Toronto.
Dimitrios Kambouris via Getty Images
O’Hara attends the Netflix season 2 premiere of “A Series of Unfortunate Events” on March 29, 2018, in New York City.
Steve Granitz via Getty Images
Murphy and Dan Levy attend the MTV Movie and TV Awards on June 16, 2018, in Santa Monica, California.
Michael Loccisano via Getty Images
Dan Levy before the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and InStyle party during the Toronto International Film Festival on Sept. 8, 2018.
Joe Scarnici via Getty Images
Eugene Levy attends a Vulture Festival event on Nov. 17, 2018, in Hollywood.
Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images
O’Hara at a Nov. 17, 2018, Vulture Festival event.
Stefanie Keenan via Getty Images
Dan Levy attends a GQ Men of the Year party on Dec. 6, 2018, in Beverly Hills.
Kevin Mazur via Getty Images
Murphy at the Critics’ Choice Awards on Jan. 13, 2019, in Santa Monica.
John Shearer via Getty Images
Dan Levy attends the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.
David Crotty via Getty Images
Levy and O’Hara before the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards.
Santiago Felipe via Getty Images
The “Schitt’s Creek” stars visit SiriusXM Studios on Jan. 17, 2019, in New York City.